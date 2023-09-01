Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGBGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 307,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 150,103 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

