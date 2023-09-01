FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Brian Gerson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 58.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 116.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

