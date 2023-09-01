FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.74

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 633728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.