Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head-To-Head Review

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $20.20 million 1.03 -$13.63 million N/A N/A Accolade $370.84 million 2.81 -$459.65 million ($2.16) -6.39

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 5 10 0 2.67

Accolade has a consensus price target of $15.59, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -62.60% -19.78% -14.89% Accolade -41.86% -32.34% -17.13%

Summary

Accolade beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group



Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Accolade



Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

