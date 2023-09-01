Gala Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $483.87 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $483.87 million and approximately $44.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,816,045,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,835,139,180 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

