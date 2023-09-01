Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

