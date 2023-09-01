Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Down 0.6 %
Gartner stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
