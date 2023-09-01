Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.72.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

