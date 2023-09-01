General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,572. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

