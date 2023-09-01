Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577,312 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Gerdau worth $33,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.24. 2,532,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,012. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0878 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

