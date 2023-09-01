Germaine Cota Sells 890 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $96,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BILL Price Performance

BILL opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $175.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BILL by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.