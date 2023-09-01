Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.1 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

