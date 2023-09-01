Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.71

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
