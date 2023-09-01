Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.71

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glanbia

Glanbia Price Performance

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.7707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.