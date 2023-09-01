Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

