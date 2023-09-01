Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 4,197,399 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III bought 4,197,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,743,060.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,197,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,060.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Globalstar Stock Up 2.9 %
Globalstar stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.52.
Globalstar Company Profile
