Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 4,197,399 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III bought 4,197,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,743,060.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,197,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,060.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.9 %

Globalstar stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

