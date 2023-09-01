Globant (GLOB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2023 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2023 – Globant is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $207.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Globant had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Globant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2023 – Globant had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $215.00.

7/24/2023 – Globant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $201.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $235.00 to $240.00.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.02. 75,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,784. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $232.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 233.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

