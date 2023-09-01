Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 0.8 %

GLOB stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $232.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.