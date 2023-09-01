Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $1,815,817.49 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.