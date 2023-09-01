GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 270517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GMV Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.26.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

