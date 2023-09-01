GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 362,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,700,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 217.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.