Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 42,635 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Black Knight worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Black Knight by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 1,295,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,282. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

