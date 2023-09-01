Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 796,200 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Down 0.3 %

DISH Network stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 3,555,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.