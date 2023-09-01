Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $34,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.13. 5,735,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.