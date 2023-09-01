Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,178 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 502,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,406. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

