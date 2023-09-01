Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $29.26 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $91.77. 488,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

