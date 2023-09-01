Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $31.19 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,703,000 after acquiring an additional 672,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $163,960,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 453,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

