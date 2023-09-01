Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $31.98 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 58.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.73. 918,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.