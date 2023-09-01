Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $33.56 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

T stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,996,020. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

