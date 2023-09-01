Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $36.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.14. 4,543,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,361,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

