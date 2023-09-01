Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 335,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,004,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,555,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

