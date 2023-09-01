Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 691,300 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $38,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 37.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 335.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

