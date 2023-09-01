Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 8.27% of Largo worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Largo during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Largo during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Largo by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,627. Largo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. Largo had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LGO

About Largo

(Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.