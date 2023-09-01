Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 141,116 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,116 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 578,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

