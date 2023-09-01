Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 16,544 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty Broadband worth $42,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

