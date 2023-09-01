Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 37,700 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $40,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after buying an additional 343,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.67. 1,025,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,517. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

