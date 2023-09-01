Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 41,600 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $30,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.03. The stock had a trading volume of 569,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,524. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.