Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 819,667 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,667 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 641.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 965,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

