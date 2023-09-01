Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 853,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,116. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.