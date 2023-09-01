Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.92 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

