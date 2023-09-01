Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $30.80. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 1,464 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $490.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $432,968 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

