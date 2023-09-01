Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 240,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. 25,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,486. The company has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.12. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Stories

