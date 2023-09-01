Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 434 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

