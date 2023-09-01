Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 529 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $24,800,000,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $37.00 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

