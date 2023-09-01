Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 5th.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 0.2 %

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Grindrod Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Earnings History for Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

