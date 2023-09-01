Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 31.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 12,902.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,273 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 49.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 90,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,760. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

