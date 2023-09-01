Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 218,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

