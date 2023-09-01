Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 345,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,273. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

