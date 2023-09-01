Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Paradigm Capital

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Paradigm Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

HAI stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. Haivision Systems has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$103.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$35.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.1501736 EPS for the current year.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

