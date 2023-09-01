Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 315,377 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.4 %

HAL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 1,688,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,044,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

