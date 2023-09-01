Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $428,200.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $428,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $424,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

View Our Latest Report on HALO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.