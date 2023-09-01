HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $142-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.72 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

HCP traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.13. HashiCorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $234,595.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,639.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 772,214 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

